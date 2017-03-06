Road crew surprised with hot coffee, doughnuts on chilly day

RICHMOND, Va. – The weather in Richmond over the last month has been hot and cold, literally.

Road crews take care of the city streets regardless of the weather conditions.

So Mike Stone, with the help of Union Bank and Trust, surprised a crew hard at work on West Broad Street on a chilly day last week.

Stone wanted to warm up the workers with some hot coffee and fill their bellies with some doughnuts.

“We do this thing called CBS 6 Gives and we go out and we like to surprise people,” said Stone. “We realized you guys have been working on Broad Street for a long time… We thought just as a gesture of good will we would get you guys some coffee and doughnuts.”

“It’s very nice to have hot coffee when it’s this cold out,” said one city worker.