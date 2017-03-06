× Weekend snow possible in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — An upper-level trough currently over the Rockies will swing eastward on Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing a chance of showers to the area followed by a shot of slightly cooler air. The best chance for rain will be late Tuesday into very early Wednesday.

A stronger cold front will bring a slight chance for rain to the area on Friday, with colder air moving into the region on Saturday.

Another piece of energy will approach the area Saturday, creating a surface low that will move south of the area.

The precipitation could be a wintry mix late Saturday into Sunday, with accumulating snowfall for Central Virginia.

The pattern is still very much uncertain, so big changes are possible in subsequent model runs.

We’ll continue to keep you updated.