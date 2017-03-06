× Man found shot in Northside

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond’s Police are searching for a suspect connected with a shooting that took place Monday afternoon in north Richmond.

The Richmond Police Department received a call for a shooting in the 3200 block of 3rd Avenue, in the North Highland Park neighborhood.

A spokesperson with the Richmond Police confirmed a male was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, at the North Richmond address. Crime Insider sources report that one person was transported to VCU Medical Center for treatment, and another person showed up for treatment.

A search is underway for the suspect now.

There are no other details at this moment, regarding suspect description or extent of victim injuries.

Developing.

