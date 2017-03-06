Homeless veteran gets keys to his new apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Larry Billings waited three years for this moment, but on Monday the once-homeless veteran signed a lease to move into a complex run by the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority.

That’s the same entity who originally rescheduled Billings’ appointment for 2018 after he was 16 minutes late.

The 66-year-old man, who has a disability, walked three miles to get there but just didn’t make it on time.

Once Billings reached out to the CBS 6 Problem Solvers, we were able to connect him with RRHA officials who considered his plight and rescheduled him a few days later.

Next, there were calls and emails from people wanting to help.

Because of generous donors, Billings was able to afford his move-in fees.

It’s a huge step for Mr. Billings and he`s thankful to all who helped.

“I really appreciate everyone who reached out to me,” he said.

He was living in a rooming house the past couple of months, and before that he was homeless. While there may be a lot of work to do, he said he’s going to do it with a smile.

Because not only does he have a new lease, he has a new lease on life.

“That`s exactly what it is and I’m taking full advantage of it,” Billings said.

