Expectant mom’s ‘April the Giraffe’ spoof goes viral

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. -- An expectant mother in South Carolina stole a page from April the Giraffe's book -- and now her Facebook video is going viral.

The world has been watching "April the giraffe" via a live web camera for nearly two weeks. She lives at Animal Adventure Park in New York.

Erin Dietrich, who is 39 weeks pregnant with her fourth child, produced her own live video on Sunday in which she did her own April the Giraffe impression.

The roughly 8-minute video shows her wearing a giraffe mask pacing in her room. She takes a break to sit in a chair and even dances during the whole thing. As of 12 p.m. ET Monday, the video had over 10 million views and 235,000 shares.

In the comments, Dietrich said she ordered the giraffe mask online Friday, and it arrived Sunday.

"Clearly we live an exciting life over here in the Dietrich household," she said.

Later she wrote: