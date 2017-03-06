Chance the Rapper donates $1 million to Chicago Public Schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Chance the Rapper has made a huge investment in the children of Chicago, his hometown.

He announced Monday that he is donating $1 million to Chicago Public Schools to support arts and enrichment programming.

"I wanted to make this donation to the Chicago Public Schools Foundation to help cultivate Chicago creative minds," Chance, whose birth name is Chancelor Bennett, said at a news conference. "I'm committed to helping Chicago's children have quality learning experiences that include the arts."

Chance said his $1 million check is a "call to action" for businesses in Chicago and across the country to also donate to Chicago Public Schools.

"While I'm frustrated and disappointed in the governor's inaction, that will not stop me from doing all I can to support Chicago's most valuable resource: its children," the Chicago native said during Monday's announcement.

On Friday, Chance met with Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner to speak about funding for the city's public schools, but left the conversation unsatisfied, saying Rauner had given him "a lot of vague answers."

To donate or learn more about Chance's fundraising efforts, you can go to socialworkschi.org.