18 dead dogs found in Hampton home during welfare check

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton Police officers discovered 18 deceased dogs Monday morning during a welfare check inside a Hampton home.

The officers made the gruesome discovery just after 10 a.m. when police received a welfare check call at a home in the 200 block of Pochin Place.

Police also discovered one living dog on the property.

A contractor working in the area told affiliate WTKR that another contractor smelled a foul odor outside the home and called police.

They said all of the dogs inside the home were pitbulls, but police have not confirmed that information.

Neighbors tell WTKR that no one lived at the home. According to online records, the most recent owner bought the home in 1968 and has a mailing address in Philadelphia.

A neighbor who wished to remain anonymous said there was a man that would come to the home frequently to let the dogs out, but he has not seen dogs outside for months.

The man was seen at the home as recently as Friday, but police have not said whether or not they are looking for someone.

The case has been turned over to animal control for investigation.