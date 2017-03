Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating a shooting near the state Capitol that sent a man to the hospital.

Investigators said a bullet grazed a man near the 1000 block of East Main Street Saturday night.

Paramedics took the victim, who had non-life threatening injuries, to an area hospital.

Police have not announced any arrests.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.