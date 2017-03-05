Fire rips through Chesterfield home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A family of three was displaced after an early-morning fire spread through their Chesterfield County home.

Firefighters responded around 2 a.m. to reports of a fire in the 4500 block of Litchfield Drive, off Newby's Bridge Road, in Chesterfield County.

When they arrived to the home, Chesterfield Fire crews spotted heavy smoke and flames along the the rear of the two-story home.

Two adults and one child inside the home escaped the fire unharmed, according to firefighters on the scene.

The Red Cross was called to help provide the family with clothes and basic supplies lost in the fire.

The flames were so intense, it took firefighters more than an hour to bring the fire under control, firefighters said.

The house sustained heavy damage.

The Fire Marshal's Office is investigating what caused the fire.

