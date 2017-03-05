× Kitchen fire damages Rappahannock Restaurant in downtown Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Fire units are on scene after a blaze caused extensive damage to a downtown restaurant Sunday evening.

Crews responded to the report of a building fire at the Rappahannock Restaurant on the corner of East Grace Street and 4th Street at 3:26 p.m.

Upon arrival, they saw smoke showing from the roof of the three-story building.

Investigators determined that the fire started in the hood system of the kitchen and made its way to the roof.

The fire caused extensive damage to the building and has not yet been marked under control.

No injuries have been reported.

Numerous fire units are still on scene battling the blaze.

A message posted to the business’ Facebook page just after 4:50 p.m. announced that Rappahannock Restaurant as well as the adjacent Rapp Session would be closed Sunday night.

Thank you all for your well wishes concerning the fire at Rappahannock Restaurant today,” the post reads. “We are currently contacting all reservations for tonight.”

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS 6 for updates.