Family of 5 flees Colonial Heights house fire

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Fire crews are working to determine what sparked a house fire in Colonial Heights early Saturday morning.

Firefighters responded to reports of a single-story home on fire in the 3200 block of Bermuda Avenue just after midnight.

Crews found the rear of the home engulfed when they arrived.

The family of five inside when the fire started made it out safely.

No one was injured.

Firefighters knocked out the flames in about 30 minutes.

There has been no word yet on what sparked the fire.