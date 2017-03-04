Man uses sledgehammer to break-into gas station; clerk fires shots

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Police said a gas station worker fired off shots at a man who used a sledgehammer to break into a gas station in the West End early Saturday morning.

It happened around 5:50 a.m. when a worker arrived at the Citgo in the 9000 block of Quioccasin Road.

Police sources said the clerk had just spotted part of the building’s window smashed when a man jumped out the window carrying goods from the store.

That is when the worker drew his gun. The suspect then took off running and in the process dropped the sledgehammer he used to break out the window as well as cigarettes he was trying to steal.

The worker fired a shot in hopes the suspect would stop, police sources said, but he kept running made it to his waiting Toyota minivan and sped off.

If you have information that could help police, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.