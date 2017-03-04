Man wanted for fatally stabbing Va. Burlington Coat Factory worker

ALERT: Woman’s body found in car in Southside church parking lot
Posted 10:22 pm, March 4, 2017, by , Updated at 10:23PM, March 4, 2017

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Police are searching for a man accused of fatally stabbing a loss prevention employee after being caught shoplifting from a Burlington Coat Factory in Woodbridge Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to the store at 2700 Potomac Mills Cir in Woodbridge to investigate a stabbing just after 2:30 p.m., Prince William County Police officials said.

Officers said workers spotted the shoplifting inside the store, so two loss prevention workers confronted him as he left the store.

“During the encounter, a struggle ensued and one of the loss prevention employees was stabbed,” officials said in a news release. “The suspect then fled on foot”

The stabbing victim, 44-year-old Larry Drumgole of Rappahannock, died after being transported to the hospital.

The other worker was not injured.

The suspect was later identified, due to a previous unrelated domestic call earlier that morning, as 35-year-old Jamel Carlos Kingsbury .

Kingsbury is described as a black male, 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. He has black hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 703-792-6500 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

This is Prince William’s third homicide of 2017.