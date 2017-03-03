The hunt for the EGGStravaganza is here!!!

RICHMOND, Va. – Camp Easter Seals offers both children and adults living with physical, intellectual and developmental challenges the joys of a week away at camp! Melba Gibbs from Easter Seals UCP along with Mares Spangler talked about their upcoming event. The 2017 Easter Seals UCP ‘Eggstravaganza’ is Saturday, March 18th at 6pm at the Dover Hall Estate in Manakin-Sabot. Shelly Perkins and Virginia This Morning Host Bill Bevins will serve as Emcee’s. For more information you can visit http://www.easterseals.com/NCVA/get-involved/events/16th-annual-eggstravaganza-1.html