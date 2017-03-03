The City of Seven Hills: How high is Richmond?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- How high is Richmond?

No, we're not talking about one of those city rankings by breweries or pot use.

We're talking altitude.

You know many of the hills of Richmond: Church, Oregon, Fulton, Libbie, Union, Navy and Powhatan.

As well as the "Bottom" spots, like Shockoe and Fulton.

Which are the highest? And how high are they?

Come along for the ride and find out!

And if you've always heard about Richmond being "a city built on seven hills," here's a look back at them.