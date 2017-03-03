Snow flurries in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Snow flurries made their way through Richmond around 11 a.m. Friday. With temperatures in the 70s earlier this week, the shot of snow came as a surprise to some.

The CBS 6 Storm Team had predicted a shower or a few flurries.

Friday will remain breezy with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

This weekend will be dry with chilly mornings in the 20s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 40s Saturday and lower 50s on Sunday.

Milder air will return for most of next week with highs in the 60s to around 70°. Some scattered showers will be possible Tuesday into very early Wednesday morning.