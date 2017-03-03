Puppy with ‘traumatic abuse’ found dead inside suitcase at Pony Pasture

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond Animal Care and Control is looking for the person responsible after a deceased dog was discovered inside a suitcase at Pony Pasture Park this week.

The dog was discovered on Wednesday, March 1, when RACC and the Richmond Police Department responded to the 7700 block of Riverside Drive for a report of a deceased dog.

The shelter said a deceased 10-week-old female English bulldog mix puppy was discovered on the water at the Z-dam of Pony Pasture Park.

“Initial necropsy results relay the cause of death was traumatic physical abuse and favors the possibility that the puppy was not deceased before being placed in the case in the water,” said RACC director Christie Chipps Peters.

Investigators are asking for the public to help solve this crime. RACC said the location of the crime is unknown and it could have been committed outside of the City of Richmond, then taken to Pony Pasture.

“This investigation is ongoing and we are working hard to solve this very sad crime,” said Peters.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. A reward of $500 through the RACC Foundation is also being offered for any person providing information resulting in a conviction.