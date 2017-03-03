11-year-old Va. boy saves friend choking on bus

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. — An 11-year-old boy was honored Thursday for saving a friend who was choking on a school bus in January.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office officials honored fifth grader Max Itson with the “Lifesaver Award.”

“For your courageous and rapid response to a student in a life-threatening situation, the Office of the Sheriff recognized you and your heroic deed. In January of 2017, you witnessed one of your fellow school bus riders choking and you took immediate action. Your willingness to help makes you a LIFESAVER,” the award reads.

Major Mike Bowman with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said he was grateful for Max’s quick thinking.

“He stood up to do things we desire to do on a daily basis as a deputy sheriff and… we’re thankful that Max did that and we’re very proud of him for doing that,” Bowman said.

Max also took home some goodies and got to go for a ride in a patrol car.

Additionally, officials said they believe Max is the youngest person to have saved a life in Franklin County.