Water main break floods Lakeside road

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Bottled water was being provided to more than a dozen homes and businesses that lost water service as a result of a Friday morning water main break.

Lakeside Avenue between Maplewood Road and Spruce Street was shutdown so crews could repair the broken water main.

"Southbound traffic on Lakeside is being redirected to Maplewood, Hermitage Road and Dumbarton Road," a Henrico Police spokesperson said. "Northbound traffic is being rerouted to Spruce, Club Road and Hilliard Road."

Repairs are expected to be completed 9 p.m.