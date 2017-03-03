SIGN UP TO GET WTVR.COM HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

Judge grants White House extension on travel ban lawsuit

Posted 10:50 pm, March 3, 2017, by
SEATTLE — A federal judge in Seattle on Friday granted the Trump administration a two-week extension to respond to a motion to make a lawsuit against its travel and refugee ban a class-action case.

In his order, Judge James Robart noted the plaintiff’s frustrations over seemingly contradictory statements from the administration and its lawyers about whether a promised new executive order on the ban will supersede the current one.

Robart is the same judge who granted a temporary restraining order against the current executive order, which the White House rolled out in January.

This is a developing story.