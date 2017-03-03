× Friday Cheers music showcase lineup 2017

RICHMOND, Va. – Friday Cheers returns to Brown’s Island on May 5 for its 33rd season.

The outdoor music series will showcase breakout bands, national acts and Richmond’s hometown talent.

The event begins on May 5 and takes place every Friday until June 30.

The price is $5 or $10, depending on the show; children 12 and under are free to enter.

There are three entry points to Brown’s Island, and payment will be taken at each. Cash, Visa and MasterCard are accepted. Debit and credit cards are only taken at two entry points: the pedestrian bridge at 5th and 7th streets. No pets are allowed

You can purchase advance tickets online, here.

May 5: Lee Fields & the Expressions with Kings

May 12: Con Brio and Red Baraat

May 26: RVA Music Night featuring People’s Blues of Richmond, Angelica Garcia, and Ohbliv

June 2: Conor Oberst with Big Thief

June 9: The Record Company with The Congress

June 16: Rainbow Kitten Surprise and Sleepwalkers

June 23: Galactic with Future Prospect

June 30: Car Seat Headrest with Gold Connections