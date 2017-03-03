First Friday Art Walk: Do artists resemble their work?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- It was a breezy and cool First Friday Art Walk in Richmond, but it didn't slow the parade of art.

We visited with some of the artists about their work and asked a rather existential question:

Do they see themselves in their creations?

It's not as goofy a question as it sounds.

Studies have shown that people sometimes pick spouses that look like them, and the resemblance grows as they age.

People can even look like their pets, especially their dogs.

Most of the artists thought it was a good question, but others got a chuckle out of it.

Check out the video and see what happened!