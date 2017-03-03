Fight Disease with Antioxidants



RICHMOND, Va. – March is National Nutrition Month and Registered Dietician and Nutritionist Valerie Agyeman stopped by our studio to fill us in on the importance of adding foods rich in antioxidants to your diet such as Pomegranate and Avocado Toast along with a refreshingly delicious Mango and Turmeric Smoothie. For more information you can visit http://valerieagyeman.weebly.com/about.html



Pesto zucchini noodles with cherry tomatoes

INGREDIENTS:

4 small zucchini, ends trimmed

2 cups packed fresh basil leaves

2 cloves garlic

1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Cherry tomatoes

DIRECTIONS:

Use a julienne peeler, mandolin or spiralizer to slice the zucchini into noodles. Set aside.

Combine the basil and garlic in a blender and pulse until coarsely chopped. Slowly add the olive oil in a constant stream while the food processor is on. Stop the machine and scrape down the sides of the blender with a rubber spatula. Add the lemon juice and Parmesan cheese. Pulse until blended.

Combine the zucchini noodles and pesto. Toss until zucchini noodles are well coated. Top with tomatoes, if using. Serve at room temperature or chilled. Enjoy!