Elderly woman found dead inside Henrico apartment: Crime Insider

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Police have launched a death investigation after a woman’s body was found inside a Henrico apartment Friday evening.

The woman was found inside a unit at the Creekside Manor Apartment complex, located in the 1600 block of Lakeside Ave.

Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett an elderly woman was discovered on the ground, leaning against a cracked door in the apartment. Those sources say that back door was cracked for three days.

Police said there are no signs of foul play in the woman’s death.

