RICHMOND, Va. – The Indie-Folk Rock Trio Edison from Denver, Colorado made their debut on our LIVE show and performed two songs for us off of their latest album “Familiar Spirit.” Catch Sarah Slaton, Dustin Morris and Maxwell Hughes performing LIVE at 9 pm at The Cellar at the University of Richmond Thursday, March 2nd. The concert is FREE and open to all ages. For more information you can visit https://www.facebook.com/listentoEdison/ and http://www.listentoedison.com/