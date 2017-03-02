Who killed Alicia Reynolds? Police seek leads in cold case mystery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. -- More than two decades after a graduate student went missing, Virginia State Police continue to ask for information in finding her killer.

Alicia Showalter Reynolds was last seen alive on March 2, 1996, driving along Route 29 from Baltimore to Charlottesville. Her Mercury Tracer was found abandoned later that same day in Culpeper County.

The Johns Hopkins University graduate student's remains were discovered in a field that had recently been cleared of trees in the rural town of Lignum two months later.

Detectives have received more than 10,000 leads in the 25-year-old's disappearance, yet no one has ever been convicted for her murder.

According to witnesses, a white man, approximately 35-45 years old with a medium build and light to medium brown hair was stopped out with her vehicle on the shoulder of Route 29 the day Reynold's disappeared.

The man, described as between 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall, was driving a dark-colored pickup truck, possibly a green Nissan.

As news spread about Reynolds’ abduction, several other female subjects came forward advising that a white male had either stopped them or attempted to stop them while they were traveling along Route 29 in Culpeper County, according to Virginia State Police.

Retired Chesterfield Police Captain Steve Neal said reintroducing the public to a cold case may produce leads.

"The longer the case goes unsolved the less likely it is that it will be solved," Neal said. "But, there are cases on a regular basis where you do get some new information."

State police remain hopeful that this case will come to a successful resolution and continue to encourage the public to come forward with any information related to the investigation.

Anyone with information pertaining to the abduction and murder of Alicia Showalter Reynolds is asked to contact the Virginia State Police Culpeper Division toll-free at 1-800-572-2260, or the Bureau of Criminal Investigation toll-free at 1-888-300-0156 or by e-mail at bci-culpeper@vsp.virginia.gov.