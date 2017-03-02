New York Archdiocese gets $100 million loan to pay abuse survivors

Posted 3:53 pm, March 2, 2017, by
Survivors of abuse by Catholic clergy in Australia answer journalists' questions as they arrive at the Quirinale hotel in Rome on February 28, 2016 to hear evidence from Cardinal George Pell. The Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse is currently focused on the Victorian state town of Ballarat and how the church dealt with complaints against priests, many dating back to the 1970s. It is allowing Australian Pell, who was once based in Ballarat, to give evidence about what he knew via video-link from Rome because he has a heart condition. / AFP / VINCENZO PINTO (Photo credit should read VINCENZO PINTO/AFP/Getty Images)

Survivors of abuse by Catholic clergy in Australia answer journalists' questions as they arrive at the Quirinale hotel in Rome on February 28, 2016 to hear evidence from Cardinal George Pell. The Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse is currently focused on the Victorian state town of Ballarat and how the church dealt with complaints against priests, many dating back to the 1970s. It is allowing Australian Pell, who was once based in Ballarat, to give evidence about what he knew via video-link from Rome because he has a heart condition. / AFP / VINCENZO PINTO (Photo credit should read VINCENZO PINTO/AFP/Getty Images)

The Archdiocese of New York is using its Manhattan property to file for a $100 million loan to cover the costs due to sexual abuse survivors.

The Roman Catholic archdiocese announced it would mortgage the land under the Lotte Palace Hotel and the Villard Mansion, near the landmark St. Patrick’s Cathedral, according to a spokesman.

The $100 million, short-term loan will go toward the Independent Reconciliation and Compensation Program, which was set up by Cardinal Timothy Dolan in October. The program aims to provide closure and compensation to survivors of sexual abuse by clergy members, if they agree to waive their right to legal action.

“This loan will enable the archdiocese to pay the compensation awards while the program is still in effect,” said archdiocese spokesman Joseph Zwilling. “Once the IRCP has concluded its work, and we know the final tally, the archdiocese will take a long-term loan to cover the total cost, to be paid back over a number of years.”

Compensation for abuse survivors who participate in the program will be decided by mediators Kenneth Feinberg and Camille Biros.

In announcing the program, Dolan pledged the money used to compensate abuse survivors would be separate from money going to parishes, schools or charitable works.