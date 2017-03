RICHMOND, Va. – Camp Kesem is a great resource in our community that helps support children who are dealing with a parent who is living with cancer. Camp Counselor Brittany Woo shared the details on the upcoming “Make the Magic” fundraiser scheduled for Saturday, March 25th from 6pm to 9pm at the Alice Haynes Room at the University of Richmond. For more information you can visit http://campkesem.org/richmond/make-the-magic