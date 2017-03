RICHMOND, Va. – Awareness and understanding are key to dealing with any illness and being empathetic to those dealing with an illness. Founder of JP Jumpers Pam Mines, along with Sergeant Carol Adams from the Richmond Police Department told us all about The Inaugural “Light it Up Blue” Autism Awareness 3K Walk and Post-Walk Festival that takes place Sunday, April 2nd from 5pm to 9pm at the Science Museum of Virginia. For more information you can visit http://www.jpjumpersfoundation.org/