Diaper drive for Chesterfield families in need  

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A Chesterfield County program is kicking off its fourth annual month-long diaper drive.

Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Families First, a program of Chesterfield County’s Department of Mental Health Support Services, is accepting donations to help families in need.

People can donate diapers, pull-ups and diaper wipes at any of the nine public library branches in the county. Find the locations and hours here.

There are 100 families enrolled in the program this year.

“For struggling families, even providing necessities like diapers and wipes can be a challenge,” said Andelicia Neville, Families First program coordinator. “The diaper drive supports first-time parents enrolled in our Families First program as they continue on their journeys to become stronger parents. And stronger families create stronger communities.”

Families First is a nationally accredited program of Healthy Families Virginia that provides family support services to first-time parents to ensure that children become healthy, well-adjusted individuals who are ready to start school by age five.