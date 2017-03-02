× Burger Bach makes Carytown move

RICHMOND, Va. — A Carytown success story is doubling the size of its flagship restaurant with a move down the street, freeing up some prime commercial space in the process.

Burger Bach has signed a lease to take over the former Wells Fargo branch building at 3426 W. Cary St., a block east from its Carytown location at 10 S. Thompson St.

The 2,100-square-foot building will give the restaurant an additional 600 square feet to work with.

Owner Angela Whitley said she currently leases office and storage space nearby to maintain as much restaurant and patio space as possible in the 1,500-square-foot location near the corner of Thompson and Cary.

“We’re simply just out of space,” Whitley said. “We are practically using every single inch of space, and we need to grow.

