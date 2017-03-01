× Thousands without power as strong storms move through Central Va.

RICHMOND, Va. – Thousands of homes and businesses in Central Virginia are without power after a batch of strong and severe storms moved through the area Wednesday.

Dominion Virginia Power reports nearly 3,200 customers are without power, as of 4:45 p.m. A majority of the outages are located in Richmond, with 2,560 customers without power.

Dominion also reported 352 Henrico County customers without power.

There is no estimated restoration time at this time.

For more information and updates on Dominion outages and restoration times click here.

As for the severe weather in the area:

“The severe weather risk has lowered quite a bit, but isolated storms could still be severe with strong wind gusts,” according to CBS 6 Meteorologist Mike Stone.

Another batch of showers and thunderstorms will move through Central Virginia Wednesday evening.

Stay away from all downed trees and downed wires. You can’t tell if a power line is energized by looking. If the power line is energized, the tree may be energized too. Call 1-866-DOM-HELP to report downed wire. False reporting delays restoration and can put people in harm’s way, so please only report downed wire if you see it.

Report outages on any mobile device at dom.com or by calling 1-866-366-4357.