

RICHMOND, Va. – Grammy-Award Winning Producer Daniel Weatherspoon is on tour promoting his new album “The Langley Park Project,” which debuted at number one on Billboard’s Contemporary Jazz Album Chart. Daniel performed along with fellow musicians Anton Nesbitt, Kenny Kohlhaas and Greg Clark Jr. “The Langley Park Tour” Featuring Daniel Weatherspoon is Wednesday, March 1st from 7 to 9:30pm at the Hippodrome Theater – 528 N. 2nd St. For more information you can visit https://www.facebook.com/DANIEL-WEATHERSPOON-72836586005/

