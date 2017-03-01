× Why SUV drivers need to be extra careful during the storm

RICHMOND, Va. — Severe thunderstorms in the forecast could increase the risk of car crashes during Wednesday’s rush hour. With the threat of strong winds, AAA has warned drivers to take precautions.

“We need to pay attention, be vigilant, be smart. This is nature. It’s stronger than us, and we can’t control it,” AAA Mid-Atlantic manager of public affairs Martha Meade said. “Try to stay put. This may not be one we want to mess with. Winds of course will be an issue. That will be more of an issue for SUVs or anything with higher profiles. They can literally move the car across the roadway — that’s a concern.”

The national weather service reported a severe thunderstorm watch will be issued for our area, with high winds as the primary threat.

Meade said if you have to get on the road, to remain in control of your car at all times.

“No cruise control during a storm. Hydroplaning can happen. Go slower, brake slowly. No slamming on the brakes,” she advised.

The storm is expected to hit our area Wednesday afternoon into early evening. Hail and brief tornadoes are also possible.

“You may make a decision to leave and go out in the weather thinking that things are okay and they can suddenly change, so just don’t take the chances,” Meade warned.