Severe storms with damaging winds expected Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Record highs in the 80s will occur Wednesday, and a strong cold front will slam into this warm and humid air in the afternoon into this evening. Severe thunderstorms that occurred in West Virginia in the morning will track into the Commonwealth in the afternoon.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued until 5 p.m. for northern and western Virginia.

The storms will weaken as they track through the watch area, but will have the potential to produce damaging wind gusts in excess of 58 mph.

Large hail will be possible as well.

The tornado threat is very low, but not zero.

As the cold front reaches central Virginia, more scattered storms will develop, and an additional severe thunderstorm watch may be issued to cover the Richmond metro area. Opportunities for storms will increase as the afternoon progresses.

The dynamics in place make damaging winds the primary threat for severe weather. However, large hail will also be possible, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

The tornado threat will be higher outside of Virginia.

Storms will exit far southeastern Virginia by late evening, with clearing area-wide overnight.

Lows will drop into the upper 40s by daybreak.

Much cooler weather will return to the area Thursday through Saturday as strong high pressure settles into the region.