From record highs back to winter cold

RICHMOND, Va. — High temperatures on Wednesday reached the upper 70s and lower 80s in many locations across Virginia. This followed the second warmest February on record.

The high temperature of 81° at Richmond International Airport broke the old record from 1976.

A cold front will bring cooler air back into the area on Thursday. Highs will be closer to 60°. A second cold front will pass on Friday, and this will tug in much colder air for the start of the weekend.

Lows Saturday morning will drop down into the 20s. The last time we had lows in the 20s was on February 17.

Milder temperatures will return early next week with highs back closer to 70°, but colder air will follow later next week.

