Hour-by-hour breakdown of Wednesday’s storm

RICHMOND, Va. -- As the cold front reaches central Virginia, more scattered storms will develop, and an additional severe thunderstorm watch may be issued to cover the Richmond metro area. Opportunities for storms will increase as the afternoon progresses.

The dynamics in place make damaging winds the primary threat for severe weather. However, large hail will also be possible, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued until 5 p.m. for northern and western Virginia.

Storms will exit far southeastern Virginia by late evening, with clearing area-wide overnight.