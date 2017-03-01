Chesterfield man charged with stealing $100,000 in mortgage fraud scheme

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield County man has been arrested in connection with a mortgage fraud scheme that swindled victims of more than $100,000.

Police said Timothy S. Wenk, the former owner of Premier Consulting, defrauded victims of money by falsely claiming to help the victims obtain mortgages.

Five victims reported that Wenk kept the money they paid him.

At this point, losses reported by the victims total more than $100,000, police said.

Wenk, of the 12300 block of Hampton Valley Place, has been charged with five counts of obtaining money by false pretenses.

The 50-year-old turned himself in to police on Tuesday, Feb. 28, and was released from the Chesterfield County Jail on bond.

He is set to appear in Chesterfield County General District Court on April 19, 2017, at 1 p.m.

Investigators said Wenk also goes by the names Timothy Scott and Timothy Wink.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Wenk is asked to contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251.