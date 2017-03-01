× Man running from Capital Ale House wanted for bathroom sex assault

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Police released video and photos of a man wanted for following a woman into the bathroom at Capital Ale House in Fredericksburg and sexually assaulting her.

The alleged attacked happened Sunday, February 19, 2017, at about 1 a.m.

“An unknown male entered Capital Ale House located at 917 Caroline Street and approached a group of friends and struck up a conversation,” a Fredericksburg Police spokesperson said. “After a brief conversation, the suspect followed one the females into the restroom and sexually assaulted her. He then exited Capital Ale House through the rear door.”

Police described the suspect as a while male, approximately 28 to 30 years old, 150 pounds, 5’6″ to 5’10” with brown hair and a “Cuban” accent.

“The suspect told the group he was from Miami and was in the area for contract work at a nearby military base,” police said. “The investigation is active and ongoing.”

Anyone with information was asked to call Fredericksburg Police at 540-373-3122.