Turmeric Three Ways!



RICHMOND, Va. – Local Entrepreneur Christy Omarzai from Argyle Cupcakes & Frozen Yogurt was back in the Virginia This Morning kitchen to give us a lesson on the health benefits of popular Indian spice turmeric, featuring a Moroccan Fig Roast and Turmeric Rice made with Raisins and Cashews. For more information you can visit http://www.loveargyle.com and https://dishwithchristyo.com

Moroccan Fig Roast

Ingredients

1 (5-7 pound) boneless roast

1 tablespoon curry powder

1 tablespoon ground turmeric

1 tablespoon garam masala

2 teaspoons ground ginger

2 teaspoons chili powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 pinch ground cayenne pepper

1 tsp paprika

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp black pepper to taste

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons butter

3 cloves garlic, roughly chopped

1 onion, roughly chopped

2 tablespoons fig preserves

1/2 cup dried and sliced figs

1/2 cup dried and sliced prunes

1 (14.5 ounce) can diced tomatoes

1/2 cup chicken broth

• Preheat an oven to 325 degrees F (175 degrees C). Pat roast dry with a clean towel. Mix curry powder, turmeric, garam masala, ground ginger, chili powder, cumin, cayenne, paprika, salt, and pepper in a small bowl. Rub spice mixture all over the roast. *For best results rub the roast the day before.

• Heat the olive oil and butter in a large, heavy bottom pot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Place the seasoned roast into the pot and cook until evenly browned, about 2 minutes on each side. Remove roast and set aside. Stir in the garlic and onion; cook and stir until the onion has softened and turned translucent, about 5 minutes. Stir in the fig, dried figs and prunes until well blended. Return roast to the pot, coating it with the fig mixture. Pour in the tomatoes and chicken broth. Cover, and bring to a boil if using a dutch oven. If using a crock pot cover and cook on low for about 4-6 hours or Place covered pot in the preheated oven. Cook until the roast falls apart with the touch of a fork about 2 hours. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 145 degrees F (63 degrees C).

Indian-Style Rice with Cashews, Raisins and Turmeric

Ingredients

1 tablespoon coconut oil

1 1/2 cups basmati rice

1 (14 ounce) can coconut milk

1 1/4 (14 ounce) cans chicken stock

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon ground coriander

1 pinch crushed red pepper flakes

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric

1 bay leaf

1 peeled and grated Turmeric root

1/2 cup raisins

1/4 cup golden raisins

3/4 cup cashew halves

Heat oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Stir in rice, and cook for 2 minutes. Pour in the coconut milk, chicken stock, cumin, coriander, red pepper flakes, salt, turmeric powder and root, bay leaf, raisins, and cashew halves. Bring to a boil, then cover, and reduce heat to low. Cook until rice is tender, about 20 minutes.