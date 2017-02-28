× Police investigating simple assault reported at VCU parking deck

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating after a simple assault was reported near VCU’s West Broad Street parking deck Tuesday afternoon.

The altercation involved four people, according to VCU spokesman Mike Porter.

One person suffered minor injuries. Police have not released any additional information about the incident at this time.

No one is in police custody related to the assault, but Porter said one person is in custody for an outstanding warrant.

Porter said the simple assault is considered an isolated incident and there is no threat to the VCU community.

