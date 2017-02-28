× Are you missing $1 million? Winning Mega Millions ticket expires soon.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Someone is in danger of throwing away a million-dollar prize, according to Virginia Lottery officials. A Mega Millions ticket that is now worth $1,000,000 will become a worthless slip of paper, unless the winner claims the prize before 5 p.m. on March 15.

Beware the Ides of March!

The ticket was bought on the Sept. 16, 2016, Mega Millions drawing at the 7-Eleven at 1729 Military Highway South in Chesapeake. Since then, no one has come forward with the winning ticket to claim the prize.

By law, winning tickets in Virginia expire 180 days after the drawing. Unclaimed prizes go to Virginia’s Literary Fund, which is used solely for educational purposes, such as upgrading technology in schools and teacher retirement funding.

The winning numbers for that drawing were 13-21-28-34-40, and the Mega Ball number was 15. This ticket matched the first five numbers and missed only the Mega Ball number. That wins Mega Millions’ second prize of $1 million.

Whoever has the winning ticket should contact the Virginia Lottery immediately at 804-692-7000 or 757-825-7800.