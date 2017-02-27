Mellow Mushroom apologizes for manager’s treatment of panhandler

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – A Carytown merchant apologized after a video went viral that captured an interaction between their store manager and a panhandler, during a hail storm.

Mellow Mushroom issued an apology Sunday, in response to a video filmed by Kelly Wood, which she said showed an argument taking place over two customers buying a sandwich for a panhandler.

The local franchise owner of the nationwide chain, Scott Douglas, issued a statement which said the manager “displayed poor judgment” regarding a panhandler.

Wood said that two women purchased a sandwich for the man, and were told by the manager that they did not want people to buy him food.

Wood said that the manager, shown talking to the homeless man, said she had called the police on him.

The two women who purchased the sandwich went outside to join the conversation – all seeking shelter under the awning as hail and rain pummeled the area.

The manager was reprimanded and will be disciplined, Douglas said, and he added that “we all make mistakes at times, and she certainly did in this case.”

He said that the manager has worked with them almost four years.

Though people posted online that they planned to boycott the business, the owner emphasized that the manager’s actions “aren’t reflective of our philosophy of treating all people with respect.”

“In general, people will tell you we are a very generous and community minded establishment,” Douglas said.

Douglas said that they have no problem with panhandlers but did say that in the past they have had problems with intoxicated people out front of the store.

CBS 6 is working on this developing story today and will have a report in the evening newscasts.