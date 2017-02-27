Kale and grain bowl on menu at B. Good in Short Pump

SHORT PUMP, Va. — A Boston-based chain plans to add to the local dining scene with its first Virginia location in Short Pump.

B. Good is set to fill 2,550 square feet in the West Broad Marketplace development at 12246 W. Broad St., according to a permit filed with Henrico County.

No timeline for the restaurant’s opening has been released. B. Good could not be reached for comment.

Founded in 2003, B. Good is a fast-casual chain serving kale and grain bowls, salads, sandwiches, burgers, smoothies and shakes, according to its website. Much of B. Good’s ingredients are locally sourced from farms near its restaurants.

