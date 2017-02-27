Drug paraphernalia found inside vehicle after Henrico crash

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after a single-vehicle crash in Henrico’s West End Monday night.

Police said the crash that happened around 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of John Rolfe Pkwy and Church Rd.

Investigators say the driver of the vehicle lost control of the car and they believe speed was a factor. There were no injuries reported.

Police went on to say officers discovered a bong inside of the vehicle after the crash.

No charges have been filed at this time. Police said the crash is still under investigation.

