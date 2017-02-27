More $600 winners announced on CBS 6 News at 6:30 a.m.

Drug paraphernalia found inside vehicle after Henrico crash

Posted 10:58 pm, February 27, 2017, by

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after a single-vehicle crash in Henrico’s West End Monday night.

Police said the crash that happened around 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of John Rolfe Pkwy and Church Rd.

west-end-crash-collage

Investigators say the driver of the vehicle lost control of the car and they believe speed was a factor. There were no injuries reported.

Police went on to say officers discovered a bong inside of the vehicle after the crash.

No charges have been filed at this time. Police said the crash is still under investigation.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.

John Rolfe Pkwy & Church Rd, Henrico, VA 23233