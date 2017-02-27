× Doctor used three local offices for oxycodone ‘pill mill’

RICHMOND, Va. — A Virginia physician with offices in Richmond, Henrico and Chesterfield has been charged for his role in getting oxycodone to the streets, according to recently unsealed court documents.

Dr. Clarence Scranage Jr. worked with Anthony Harper, who recruited patients to send to Scranage for oxycodone prescriptions, according to court documents.

Harper would give the names of the patients to Scranage, who would write 30 mg prescriptions for the Schedule II narcotic drug. Harper paid the doctor and then sold the drugs to dealers and users, according to the grand jury documents.

The “patients” were paid for allowing their names to be used, and for filling the prescriptions.

Authorities said that Scranage failed to assess the medical needs of numerous people to whom he wrote prescriptions, and allowed his medical practice to function as a “pill mill.”

Scranage had offices on Ownby Lane, Courthouse Road and Bremo Road.

The offenses were documented for years before charges were filed.

The court documents reference another co-conspirator but do not identify the individual.