Guns, drugs, cash found in Richmond-bound car

BOTETOURT, Va. — Two Richmond men were arrested on drug and gun charges following a traffic stop on Interstate 81.

Virginia State Police pulled over a car traveling 75 mph in a 60 mph in Botetourt County Sunday afternoon, a state police spokesperson said.

“The Trooper noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded two illegal, concealed firearms, cocaine, prescription pills, hash oil, more than a pound of marijuana, and more than $4,700 in cash,” the Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “Further investigation revealed the [men in the car] had left Radford, Va., and were headed to Richmond.”

The driver, Kyle H. Webb, 22, of Springfield, Va., was charged with speeding and possession of marijuana. He was released on bond.

Trechon D. Hunter, 24, of Richmond, was charged with possession of a concealed firearm.

Spencer W. Townsend, 25, of Richmond, was charged with possession of a gun with a Schedule I-II drug, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.

Both Hunter and Townsend were taken to Botetourt County Jail and held without bond.

