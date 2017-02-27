× Gunman robs Applebee’s in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police are looking for the gunman who robbed an Applebee’s restaurant.

The robbery was reported at about 12:50 a.m. Monday at the Applebee’s on West Broad Street near Libbie Avenue.

“The victim reported a black male entered the business, displayed a handgun, and demanded money,” a Henrico Police spokesperson said. “The victim complied and the suspect fled on foot. There were no injuries reported.”

Anyone with information about this crime was contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

