Firefighters pull man from burning Petersburg home

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Firefighters and EMS crews rescued a man from a burning home in Petersburg Saturday afternoon.

Fire crews from stations 5, 4 and 2 saw moderate smoke showing from a two-story home in the 3100 block of Rusty Court Crew arrived at 2:20 p.m.

Two firefighters entered the structure and found the homeowner on the floor unresponsive.

"They pulled him out and to the front yard where a Petersburg Police Officer and a crew from Southside Virginia Emergency Crew began CPR and (ALS) Advanced Life Support Measures," WTVR CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil posted on Facebook.

The victim was transported to VCU Medical Center. At last check, he was in serious condition.

Fire crews quickly knocked down the blaze and it was contained to the room where it started.

Officials are still investigating and there has been no word on what sparked the fire.