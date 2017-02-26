Bizarre crash sends SUV sailing through the air, into house

WAYNESBORO, Va. — Police are investigating a crash on Saturday that sent an SUV flying through the air, into another vehicle and then a home.

When they responded to the scene of the accident, officers found a Dodge Durango leaning upright against a house, resting on top of a Nissan that was parked in front of the home.

The house and the Nissan were unoccupied at the time of the crash. The driver was helped out of his car by some bystanders and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, then transferred to UVA Medical Center.

Police closed the road in front of the house for several hours while crews worked to remove the vehicles from the scene, and Dominion Power and Columbia Gas responded as a precaution.

The Nissan was completely destroyed in the accident. The damage to the Durango and the home is estimated in the thousands.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.